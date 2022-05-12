Garth Brooks, The Who expected to bring 150,000+ to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Around 150,000 people are expected to come to downtown Cincinnati this weekend for some long-awaited concerts, and business owners say it couldn't have come at a better time.

E+O Kitchen at The Banks sits in the shadow of Great American Ball Park and Paul Brown Stadium — the latter where Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks will play two concerts Friday and Saturday.

"It'll be palpable, it'll be fun. The energy is already in the air," E+O marketing director Tony Castelli said. "There's an amazing rising tide that's happening and it can be found in OTR, found in Hyde Park, certainly can be found at The Banks. We want to ride that tide, and make sure everyone can ride it as well."

Brooks' two shows will bring more than 140,000 people to the riverfront. Castelli said that adds up to thousands of people dining in. Reservations at The Banks location were booked weeks ago.

"If they want to come in and dine, I hope they have a time machine," Castelli said. "I hope they had a reservation a month and a half ago."

At TQL Stadium in the West End, workers prepare for the venue's first-ever concert Sunday with headliners The Who.

It's the first time the band has been back to play in Cincinnati since 1979 when 11 people were killed trying to get into the concert.

A search of nearby hotels found four spots with rooms remaining this weekend. Those rooms were all going for more than $300 a night.

Whether people are traveling from out of town or nearby neighborhoods, the concerts are expected to bring a lot of foot traffic into local retailers and restaurants.

"It's a city-wide renaissance in a way," said Castelli. "This feels like the summer of love. The thing about love is you have to spread it. It's spread over the city right now. This weekend is an amazing precursor and example of that."

