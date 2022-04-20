Watch
EntertainmentCityBeatArts And Entertainment

Actions

Garth Brooks tickets Cincinnati: Singer adds second show at Paul Brown Stadium

Singer adds new opening night
Garth Brooks
Laura Roberts/Laura Roberts/Invision/AP
Artist Garth Brooks performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Garth Brooks
Posted at 9:09 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 09:09:11-04

CINCINNATI — Country music singer Garth Brooks has added a second Cincinnati show to his concert schedule for May.

In a release from the performer's public relations team, a new show was announced for Friday, May 13. This is in addition to the previously announced May 14 performance.

Tickets for the new opening night go on sale April 29. Tickets for May 14 went on sale in March.

These are the first two shows Brooks has played at Paul Brown Stadium and the only scheduled stadium shows in Ohio, Kentucky or West Virginia.

There is a limit of eight tickets per purchase through Ticketmaster.

The concerts will be the first in three years at the home of the Bengals. A September 2021 Garth Brooks concert was scheduled but later canceled at the venue.

There are three ways to buy tickets when they go on sale:

  • Through Ticketmaster's site
  • Calling the Garth Brooks line at 1.877.654.2784
  • The Ticketmaster app
More local news:
Southgate family details challenges finding autism testing Teen killed; several children involved in Butler County crash This former Over-the-Rhine saloon changed history

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.