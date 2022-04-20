Garth Brooks tickets Cincinnati: Singer adds second show at Paul Brown Stadium

CINCINNATI — Country music singer Garth Brooks has added a second Cincinnati show to his concert schedule for May.

In a release from the performer's public relations team, a new show was announced for Friday, May 13. This is in addition to the previously announced May 14 performance.

Tickets for the new opening night go on sale April 29. Tickets for May 14 went on sale in March.

These are the first two shows Brooks has played at Paul Brown Stadium and the only scheduled stadium shows in Ohio, Kentucky or West Virginia.

There is a limit of eight tickets per purchase through Ticketmaster.

The concerts will be the first in three years at the home of the Bengals. A September 2021 Garth Brooks concert was scheduled but later canceled at the venue.

There are three ways to buy tickets when they go on sale: