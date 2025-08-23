NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Parents and city leaders in North College Hill gathered Friday evening to address youth violence and find solutions after a recent student fight outside a local school led to criminal charges against two adults.

The community meeting took place at Greater Faith Ministries Church, where residents brainstormed ways to change the narrative around youth violence in their city.

"We've talked about a lot of our problems, but let's think about what we can do as a community," said one community member.

The discussion comes after a fight involving North College Hill students and parents on the second day of school. Two adults were charged with inciting violence, rioting, disorderly conduct, and endangering children.

Eugene Blalock Jr., superintendent of North College Hills City Schools, witnessed the fight and described to WCPO what he saw as it started.

"What I heard from the parents was like 'Come on let 'em go! No, no, y'all can fight right here," Blalcock said.

Craig Chaney, interim North College Hill police chief, said at the conversation Friday he regularly speaks with students about the consequences of violence.

"The talk I always give to them, believe it or not, we try to talk to them," Chaney said. "If you're on this path, there [are] two paths for you if you keep this path: it's prison or death. There's no in between," Chaney said.

Hear what North College Hill residents have to say about preventing violence among the city's young people:

North College Hill community seeks solutions after student fight leads to adult charges

During Friday's in-depth dialogue, the group identified two main problems contributing to youth violence: "home life issues" and "emotional" challenges.

Community members proposed several solutions, including more advertised resources from the school district, increased positive engagement from parents, and direct involvement from adults outside the home.

One resident suggested having adults present at school crosswalks as a way to build relationships with students while also ensuring their safety.

"If we're at these crosswalks making sure they're safe getting across the street to and from school, we know what time school is starting," the resident said. "We know what time they're getting their way to school and then leaving school to get home; that would be one way to combat a couple of issues at the same time, with building a rapport, breaking down barriers."

Community leaders said the next steps will take action from all who want a better North College Hill.

"Showing up for our students and showing that the community is there for them," Beverly Gatson said. "We're going to get together very soon after, just evaluate how all of our plans are working out."