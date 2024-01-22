Summerfair to carry on despite Coney Island's shuttering

CINCINNATI — For more than 50 years, Summerfair had brought the region's largest art show to the now shuttered Coney Island.

The Managing Director of Summerfair Cincinnati, Jayne Utter, announced Monday morning that Summerfair will live on next door to its former location at Riverbend.

“Summerfair Cincinnati and MEMI have reached an agreement to keep the largest annual art fair in Greater Cincinnati at Riverbend Park. Summerfair Cincinnati will be held May 31-June 2, 2024,” Utter said.

Summerfair was established in 1968 and houses more than 300 artists for multiple days. The festival is accepting artist applications on its website now through February 9.

The fair exhibits and sells art in multiple categories: Ceramics, drawing, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, painting, photography, wood and 2D/3D mixed media.

Admission is $10 per day for anyone over 12 years old. Those 12 and under are free. Multi-day passes are also available for $15. Click here for more info on tickets.

Coney Island ceased operations on Dec. 31 after the park was acquired by Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), which is a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO). MEMI plans to turn the space into a modern ampitheater music venue.