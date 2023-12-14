Renderings: First look at new music amphitheater to be developed at Coney Island location

CINCINNATI — A new music venue is set to be built in place of the longstanding Coney Island amusement park.

Coney Island has been acquired by Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), which is set to develop the amusement park in a massive amphitheater.

MEMI, which is a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO), said the amphitheater is set to complement its neighboring Riverbend and PNC Pavilion venues.

The $118 million development is set to be a "must play stop for the music industry's top acts," MEMI said.

Provided by MEMI

The music venue is set to be a "first-of-its-kind" in the Greater Cincinnati area, MEMI said. The venue will have "cutting-edge performance and entertainment technology" alongside "best-in-class amenities."

It will also have an advanced sound system and an adaptable seating arrangement.

"It will be designed to maximize all components of live outdoor music events," said Mike Smith, CEO of MEMI.

Provided by MEMI

Smith and Jonathan Martin, president and CEO of CSO, said they are shooting to create "the nation's best amphitheater."

Martin said the new venue will "usher in the future of the music industry."

Provided by MEMI

He also said he hopes the venue will both expand the music, arts and entertainment industry in the region as well as boost the local economy.

The venue's preliminary design is currently in progress, and many key decisions have yet to be finalized, Smith and Martin said.

"We are proud to be leading the next step in the same way Riverbend changed the face of live music in our community 40 years ago when it opened," Martin said.