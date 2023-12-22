Cincinnati Preservation Association denounces sale of Coney Island, Sunlite Pool

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Preservation Assocation has denounced the sale of Coney Island and potential demolition of the Sunlite Pool.

It was announced last week that Coney Island, the Sunlite Pool and Moonlite Gardens would permanently close to make way for a new music venue following the conclusion of the park's holiday lights event next year. The park was acquired by Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO). MEMI wants to turn the former amusement park into a "cutting-edge" music venue worth around $118 million.

"As the region’s historic preservation advocacy and education organization, Cincinnati Preservation Association feels compelled to denounce the potential demolitions of the Sunlite Pool and Moonlite Gardens just shy of their 100th anniversary that was to be celebrated in 2025," the association wrote in a statement posted to its website. "We voice our concern over the disregard for the important history that these sites represent to the community, state, and nation. While the full scope of the plans has not been released, the overwhelming public concern about the potential destruction of these important sites deserves to be heard and acknowledged and plans adjusted to respect these important sites. We urge the CSO/MEMI, Anderson Township Trustees, and the City of Cincinnati to listen to their constituents and patrons."

A Change.org petition to save the Sunlite Pool and give it historical landmark designation has reached past 16,000 signatures since the announcement.

The Cincinnati Preservation Association (CPA) wrote that the "engineer marvel" that is the Sunlite Pool should be "celebrated and preserved, not paved over," and that there "is space to build a new music and entertainment facility while keeping the pool."

The CPA outlined the complexities of historic designations for the park. It says that while the Sunlite Pool is located in the boundaries of Anderson Township where there is not any local landmark designation legislation, "we are hopeful that the CSO/MEMI will change course to support our history and not destroy it."

The Moonlite Gardens are within Cincinnati borders, which does have local landmark designation legislation on the books.

"We hope the City of Cincinnati will acknowledge this important history and work to save this building," the statement reads.

When asked about the petition to save the Sunlite Pool, MEMI said they did not have any comment.

