MASON, Ohio — Four Greater Cincinnati restaurants operated by Looking Glass Hospitality abruptly closed this week, leaving workers without jobs and, some employees say, without paychecks they had already earned.

S.W. Clyborne Co. Provision & Spirits in Mason, The Emery in Mariemont, TAHONA Taqueria & Tequila Bar in Blue Ash and Fretboard Brewing Public House in Hamilton all closed their doors Wednesday.

WATCH what the closure means for the community:

Workers seek unpaid wages after 4 Cincinnati restaurants close

Among those workers is Stacey Forwood, a former line cook at The Emery and the mother of 4-year-old triplets.

“I don’t think anybody expected this,” Forwood said.

Forwood said she was shocked to learn on Wednesday that The Emery was closing indefinitely. But looking back, she said there had been warning signs, including payroll problems that began after the closure of Madisonville restaurant Alara in June.

“I got my paper check on a Friday and I couldn’t cash it until the following Monday,” Forwood said. “I tried three different times and it was denied each time, so Scott had to pay me in cash, and it just raised a bunch of red flags.”

Forwood said she is still waiting for her final paychecks, money she had planned to use for Christmas shopping.

“I have triplet daughters, and this whole thing, like, it’s taking food out of my house, and it’s not OK,” she said.

WCPO obtained messages sent to employees in which Looking Glass Hospitality founder and CEO Scott Schmidt acknowledged repeated payroll delays. In one message, Schmidt said the company was under “extreme financial duress.”

Then, on Wednesday, Schmidt told employees that Looking Glass was closing all of its restaurants immediately, writing that it was not the outcome he had hoped for and that he had done everything he could.

RELATED: Looking Glass Hospitality closes local restaurants without warning

The company’s financial troubles stretched beyond payroll.

A lawsuit filed by lenders in September accused Looking Glass of breaching five receivables agreements and sought more than $630,000.

Former employees are also turning to the courts.

A federal collective and class action lawsuit alleges more than 40 workers may have gone unpaid in the weeks leading up to the closures. The lawsuit also seeks to recover shared tips for employees.

“We want to get these employees paid,” attorney Matt Okiishi of Finney Law Firm said.

For Forwood and other former employees, the biggest questions now are what happened to the company and when workers will receive the money they say they are owed.

“Working in the kitchen, communication is a huge thing,” Forwood said. “And I feel like that should go all the way across the board.”

WCPO reached out to Schmidt for comment and did not hear back.