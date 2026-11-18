CINCINNATI — A hospitality group that owned and operated multiple restaurants across the area abruptly closed them this week, leaving patrons and employees in the lurch.

Looking Glass Hospitality closed Fretboard Brewing Public House in Hamilton, TAHONA Taqueria and Tequila Bar in Blue Ash, Emery in Mariemont and S.W. Clyborne Co. Provision and Spirits in Mason.

Fretboard Brewing acknowledged the closure in a Facebook statement about its Hamilton location, which the hospitality group owned and operated.

"Looking Glass Hospitality Group independely owned and operated the Hamilton location was responsible for its day-to-day operations and business decisions, including the decision to close," the post said.

The Hamilton location first opened in 2019 and featured upscale dining in its brewpub setting.

When WCPO spoke to Scott Schmidt, the founder of Looking Glass Hospitality Group, in 2019, he told us the goal for Fretboard in Hamilton was to "create a restaurant and microbrewery that offers something different than what most breweries offer."

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Fretboard Brewing said its remaining locations are open and operating.

The City of Blue Ash issued a statement Wednesday regarding the hospitality group's closure of Tahona.

"Tahona has been a wonderful partner of the City, and we would like to thank its ownership, management, and staff for nearly ten great years at Summit Park," the city said. "It is difficult to lose such a valued partner, and we wish everyone impacted by the closure all the best moving forward. The City will work with Tahona to facilitate an appropriate transition in accordance with the terms of the lease agreement."

The Google business page for Emery in Mariemont listed the business as permanently closed Wednesday evening. The same went for S.W. Clyborne Co. Provision and Spirits in Mason.

WCPO is working to learn more about the closures and the specific reason that prompted the decision.