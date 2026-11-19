CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — In the early morning hours at the parking lot of the Amelia Walmart, bus driver Joy Witt waits for passengers to get on board.

“I love to drive; for the most part, I just love to drive. But I also, I like providing a service," Witt said.

Witt is a driver for the Clermont Transportation Connection (CTC), the county's bus service. Witt said that she recently joined the county's team but has been a bus driver for decades.

Watch to hear about the goals involved with Clermont County's new transit study:

New transit study hopes to find places for improvement within Clermont County's bus services

“I have done other things, and driving is just my favorite. I mean, it has its challenges, but you’re not stuck in an office," Witt said.

Thursday morning, she brought two men from Clermont County to their work in downtown Cincinnati, a round trip that takes over an hour.

“I think a lot of times, if people don’t drive for a living, they don't really understand what driving for a living is," Witt said.

I met with Witt just days after the county announced that a transit study is underway. CTC is working with Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates, a firm from Boston.

The county said the firm is going to "assess CTC’s existing services and bus fleet, analyze ridership trends and conduct a public engagement session and survey as part of its research."

CTC currently has 13 buses with backups in case of breakdowns, and drivers cover about 1,500 miles of daily distance, according to the county.

“It’s going to really give us an opportunity to really look at ourselves and evaluate ourselves," CTC Director Andy Mays said.

County Commission David Painter spoke about how the study's findings and future recommendations will help CTC find new ways to serve the people of Clermont County.

“I would think, obviously increased bus routes that will be available to people and maybe different vehicles that serve a purpose that fills in those gaps that makes it robust," Painter said.

The long-time bus driver hopes that her fellow drivers will be able to provide lots of input.

“I think it’s a good idea to talk to the drivers, you know? And listen to the things that they encounter and ideas they might have," Witt said.

“Part of the study will be formulating basically a committee of stakeholders. It's going to be, have an input in it and hearing results and so on and so forth. And my plan is to involve the drivers with that, my drivers and dispatchers to involve them with that," Mays said.