CINCINNATI, OH. — Beloved hippopotamus Fiona, died at the Cincinnati Zoo Thursday after swallowing a hat earlier this week.

Breaking: Fiona, beloved Cincinnati Zoo hippo, dies after swallowing knit hat

The news of her death crushed people across the globe.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval posted this about Fiona.



Rest in peace, Fiona. The queen of the Queen City. https://t.co/ScftFyDfSF — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 19, 2026

Our hearts are with the @CincinnatiZoo & everyone who has followed Fiona's journey over the past 9 years. She was a national treasure who represented the pride, spirit & resiliency of our city. We mourn with you, her care team & everyone who considered her a part of their family. https://t.co/DRkjIq5Zj4 — City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) November 19, 2026