CINCINNATI — More than 1,000 local families got a little extra help preparing for Thanksgiving as St. Vincent de Paul distributed holiday meal kits Tuesday morning.

The annual distribution took place at the Don and Phyllis Neyer Outreach Center in Cincinnati’s West End. Families received turkeys, fresh produce, roasting pans and ingredients for traditional Thanksgiving side dishes.

The event also brought a visit from Ohio Governor-elect Dr. Amy Acton, who joined the distribution and spoke with WCPO about the growing need for food assistance across the state.

Acton was asked what she believes is driving the increased demand and what her administration plans to do to address food insecurity when she takes office.

St. Vincent de Paul CEO Brad McMonigle said the organization continues to see an urgent need for food assistance throughout Greater Cincinnati.

The organization’s Catino Choice Food Pantry, which was originally designed to serve about 30 families a day, recently served a record 189 families in a single day this November.

McMonigle said the Thanksgiving distribution helps ease some of the financial pressure families face during the holidays and gives them an opportunity to enjoy a traditional meal.

For Jamie, a single mother of five, receiving a Thanksgiving meal kit means more than just help with groceries. It allows her to continue a family tradition in honor of her late mother, who died two years ago.

Jamie said she makes her mother’s stuffing every Thanksgiving and that being able to share the holiday meal with her children means a lot.

The annual distribution was made possible through community donations and the work of volunteers.

St. Vincent de Paul said the meal kits were available to Hamilton County residents on a first-come, first-served basis.