Lauren Minor joined the WCPO 9 News team in September 2025 as a weekday morning reporter and weekend morning anchor.

Lauren is no stranger to the Queen City.

She grew up in Northern Kentucky and knows when someone asks, "Where did you graduate from?" they mean high school.

Boone County High School is her Alma Mater, and she is a proud graduate of Northern Kentucky University.

Lauren spent five years as a morning reporter and anchor at WXIX here in Cincinnati.

She also worked at our sister station, LEX 18, in Lexington, where she anchored the 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. newscasts and covered stories as a multimedia journalist.

Lauren's path in journalism began in 2013 at WKRC-TV as an assignment editor and production assistant. From there, she became a multimedia journalist at WTWO-TV in Terre Haute, Indiana, where she also co-hosted Good Day Live, a weekday lifestyle and entertainment show.

Lauren also worked as an anchor and reporter at WKYT-TV in Lexington.

In 2022, Lauren was honored with an Ohio Valley Emmy Award for her breaking news coverage of four devastating tornadoes in Western Kentucky that claimed more than 50 lives.

When she’s not in the newsroom, Lauren is all about family and community. She’s a mom to four energetic boys who keep her on her toes. A lifelong sports fan, you’ll often find her cheering on the Bengals, catching a Reds game, or rooting for FC Cincinnati inside TQL Stadium. She’s also a runner who has taken part in local favorites like the Thanksgiving Day Race, the Flying Pig Marathon, and the Queen Bee.

Lauren loves exploring all the Queen City has to offer—especially its incredible food scene. From tailgates to trying new restaurants, she’s proud to call Cincinnati home.

Got a story idea? Lauren would love to hear from you. Reach out at lauren.minor@wcpo.com.