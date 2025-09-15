Skyline unveils new chicken chili menu option

CINCINNATI — Skyline is introducing a new twist on what they do best.

The restaurant chain announced a chicken chili option coming to participating locations and grocery stores starting Sept. 22. The product will also be available at local Cincinnati and Dayton Kroger stores and on Amazon.

As for the taste, Skyline says the chicken chili is the same "legendary flavor" as their original chili, just with a new protein base. The restaurant also confirmed the chicken chili is available as an option on all Skyline menu items, from the cheese coney to the 3-way and everything in between.

Items sold in participating grocery stores include a chicken chili can, frozen chicken chili, a heat-and-serve chicken chili spaghetti and a frozen chicken chili spaghetti. Both the nutrition and allergen information for the new product can be found on Skyline's website.

Not to worry, Skyline says the standard beef chili option will always be available.

While the chain hasn't varied its chili recipe much, it is no stranger to new menu items. Last year, the restaurant added a Mac and Cheese Way for a limited time and earlier this year, expanded which locations serve breakfast.

Skyline offers a full breakfast menu at over 20 participating locations, serving up items like the breakfast coney, breakfast chilito, breakfast way and breakfast burrito.

The restaurant has not confirmed whether the chicken chili is a limited-time item or here to stay for good. An official list of participating locations has not been announced.