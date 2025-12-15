One dead following fatal crash in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a fatal crash in Highland County Sunday evening.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Andrew Pauckner, 76, of New Vienna was traveling eastbound on Panhandle Road, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers report that Pauckner suffered a medical emergency, causing him to drive off the right side of the road before striking a ditch and then a tree.

Pauckner was declared dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Highland County Sheriff's Office, Clinton Highland Joint Fire and EMS, and the Highland County Coroner's Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.