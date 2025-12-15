Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts 198  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

One dead following fatal crash in Highland County

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted
and last updated

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a fatal crash in Highland County Sunday evening.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Andrew Pauckner, 76, of New Vienna was traveling eastbound on Panhandle Road, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers report that Pauckner suffered a medical emergency, causing him to drive off the right side of the road before striking a ditch and then a tree.

Pauckner was declared dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Highland County Sheriff's Office, Clinton Highland Joint Fire and EMS, and the Highland County Coroner's Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

California Highway, Part 3

More local news:
SATURDAY SNOW: Here's how much fell across the Tri-State Family mourns worker killed in Miami Township trench collapse WATCH: Police officer pinned, dragged by driver during traffic stop in Newtown

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM