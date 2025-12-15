SATURDAY SNOW: Here's how much fell across the Tri-State and how we're doing compared to average

As arctic air moved in Saturday, it squeezed a lot of moisture out of the sky in the form of a widespread accumulating snow across the Tri-State. The snow started as a wet snow midday, but as temperatures tumbled through the day, the snow turned light and fluffy, piling up quickly. Here was the view Saturday evening as the snow was falling outside WCPO 9 News in Mt. Adams.

WCPO Snow-covered WCPO 9 News on Saturday

Before we get to the snow totals in your part of the Tri-State, here's where we officially came in at CVG Airport.

After the snow ended Saturday night, the airport measured 4.9 inches, nearly doubling the total for the month, which now stands at 10.8 inches. Since December isn't normally a huge snow month, that puts us more than 9 inches above average for the month. Now for the season, we sit at 13.4 inches, which is 11 inches above average.

Some of the highest totals, as expected, came from cities north of Cincinnati. One of the snow winners for our area was an impressive 7.5 inches in Hillsboro. Most of southwest Ohio saw 4 to 6.5 inches.

Indiana snow-lovers did pretty well, too. Totals of 4 to 6 inches were common.

South of Greater Cincinnati, totals dropped quickly, which is what we expected. At CVG Airport, the 4.9 inches of snow set a record amount of snow for the date. Ft. Mitchell and Union managed to get around 3.5 inches, but totals rapidly fell to an inch or two farther south.

If the snow wasn't your cup of tea, it looks like we get a break from any more of it this week. Thanks to a warm-up in the first half of the workweek, we are talking about rain instead of snow on Thursday.