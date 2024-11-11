Skyline introduces new Mac And Cheese Way menu item

CINCINNATI — One thing about Skyline is they don't skimp on the cheese. And with a new item, the restaurant is doubling down on that reputation: Skyline announced Monday on social media that the Mac and Cheese Way is now on its menus.

It's just like a normal Way-dish, except instead of those signature spaghetti noodles, it's elbow-shaped cavatappi noodles, covered in cheese.

The restaurant describes the dish this way "Creamy cavatappi pasta in a 3-cheese blend, topped with Skyline Chili and our freshly shredded Wisconsin cheddar."

The item is only around for a limited time, Skyline says. You can order it as a full entree, a kids-size or as a side. A regular Mac & Cheese 3-Way will run you $12.99. Compare that to the spaghetti version, which runs only $10.49.