'I've seen people freeze to death out there' | Dozens take shelter inside Cincinnati's winter weather shelter

CINCINNATI — As temperatures dwindled into the low single digits Sunday, the city of Cincinnati made sure it was prepared.

The city announced Friday that the extreme winter weather daytime shelter would be activated on Sunday and Monday. The shelter is located at the St. Anthony Center in Over-the-Rhine while the CRC building is being renovated.

The city reported that the shelter is operational from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and includes hot meals, pet services and on-site services. There is also transportation to an overnight shelter, as well as blankets, hats and scarves for those in need.

"The temperatures are so extreme that being out in the cold for any length of time is really kind of dangerous. And most of us, you know, we don't, like, think of it the way you would have to think of it if you were unhoused," said John Olzak, who serves as the food service director for St. Francis Seraph Ministries.

"Some people are mentally ill, some people are addicted, some people just are having a bad day. And to have this place here, to do this, it's incredibly meaningful," Olzak said.

Watch to see how St. Anthony Center is caring for those experiencing homelessness:

Dozens take shelter inside Cincinnati's winter weather shelter

I spoke with two people taking shelter inside, including Michael Trosper, who told me he had previously experienced homelessness and knows how dangerous these frigid conditions can be.

"I've seen people freeze to death out there," Trosper said.

"They got their heart in the right place for us, and that's a good thing," said Harold Harris.

The temperatures in the forecast are staying well below freezing, which is why the shelter will be activated on Monday. Activation is at the discretion of the city manager when "sustained daytime temperatures are forecasted to be below 15 degrees F, and/or when there is substantial snow/ice" according to the city.