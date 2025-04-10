Skyline is serving up breakfast at more locations

CINCINNATI — Skyline Chili is adding breakfast to more locations in the Tri-State.

In a press release, the company said customers can now begin their day with breakfast at 14 restaurants in the Cincinnati area.

The Skyline location at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was the only location to serve breakfast before launching the menu at four Cincinnati restaurants in summer 2024. The release said the new menu quickly became a "fan favorite."

“Customer response to Skyline’s breakfast menu has been incredibly enthusiastic to date. We are looking forward to expanding access to twenty restaurants so more customers can start their day with Skyline. We want to be available whenever the craving hits,” said Dick Williams, Skyline Chili’s CEO.

This is a list of all the Skyline locations in the Cincinnati area that are now serving breakfast:



4th and Sycamore: 254 E. 4th St, Cincinnati, 45202

7 th and Vine: 643 Vine St, Cincinnati, 45202

and Vine: 643 Vine St, Cincinnati, 45202 Blue Ash: 5005 Cornell Rd, Cincinnati, 45242

Cherry Grove: 440 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, 45255

Loehmann’s: 12000 Lebanon Rd, Cincinnati, 45241

Midwest: 11929 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, 45231

Price Hill: 3714 Warsaw Ave, Cincinnati, 45205

Sharon Road: 2511 East Sharon Rd, Cincinnati, 45241

Escort Drive: 5214 Bardes Rd, Mason, 45040

Western Row: 6645 Western Row Rd, Mason, 45040

Mulberry: 1055 Route 28, Milford, 45150

Harrison: 10429 Harrison Ave, Harrison, 45030

Loveland: 10640 Loveland Madeira Rd, Loveland, 45140

Lakota: 7132 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, Suite 100, West Chester, 45069

The restaurant's breakfast menu features Skyline Chili in a new way with breakfast items including hashbrowns, eggs, sausages and bacon. Dishes include a breakfast chilito, breakfast coney, breakfast way and a breakfast burrito.

Skyline's breakfast is served daily from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. for eat-in, pick-up, drive-thru or delivery.