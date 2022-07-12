CINCINNATI — Equitas Health facilities reopened Tuesday with heightened security after phone threats forced the organization to shut down all offices in Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton Monday, the company wrote on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Equatis Health said they are primarily working with law enforcement agencies in Columbus and Dayton after a Dayton man called multiple times Monday morning making threats that were deemed "serious and credible."

All employees, patients and clients were safely evacuated shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, according to a spokesperson.

“I am grateful for the response, adaptation and resiliency that the Equitas Health team demonstrated on Monday while we navigated a security threat to our organization,” said Robert S. Copeland, interim CEO and President.

“The decision to close our facilities did not come lightly. Today, we resume providing the services our communities need while ensuring a safe and secured workplace for our employees.”

Good morning! All Equitas Health facilities are open for normal business hours today. We received some threats Monday by phone and closed our offices to be safe. We reopened today with heightened security. Please contact your medical center if your appointment needs rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/QAceaR2PPj — Equitas Health (@EquitasHealth) July 12, 2022

The organization said patients whose appointments were affected, or who would prefer to be rescheduled, may reach out to their medical center.

According to its website, Equitas is a nonprofit, federally-designated community health center. It is one of the largest LGBTQ+ serving organizations in the United States. The company has 21 offices in 13 cities, including one in Walnut Hills.

"Individuals living with or affected by HIV/AIDS, the LGBTQ community and others who experience medical disparities have access to the highest quality healthcare and preventative services," the company said on its website.

It is unclear what the exact threats were. Authorities have not released any suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

