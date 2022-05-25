Talawanda school officials give more info on middle school lock down after violence threat

OXFORD, Ohio — UPDATE: 11:50 a.m. Talawanda school officials have provided more details about the lock down of its middle school due to a threat.

According to a statement from school officials the lock down is of a modified variety and not a severe type where students are confined to classrooms.

The “modified lockdown ... is external, no visitors are permitted in at this time. Students are safe and exchanging classes at the bell changes. "

“The lockdown is in place in an effort to be cautious. The local police are on site, as well as having officers working on an issue with one student. The student IS NOT in school today, but a threat made to a fellow student is being investigated. Again...ALL STUDENTS ARE SAFE,” said Talawanda officials.

PREVIOUS STORY: A local school is on lock down this morning after a threat of violence was made less than 24 hours after a school shooting massacre in Texas.

The lock down of Talawanda Middle School is a precautionary move and not in response to an active violence threat, said Douglas Elliott, city manager for Oxford, which has armed school police officers employed in the school district’s buildings.

“It’s a cautionary lock down due to an unspecified threat,” Elliott told the Journal-News.

A written threat found in a bathroom at Talawanda High School in December also led to a precautionary lock down to that school.

Elliott said the situation at the middle school is under control.

“Our police officers are there. I think you can understand that given what happened in Texas, we’re being very protective here,” he said, citing a report from Oxford’s police chief.

Talawanda school officials did not immediately respond to requests for details on the lock down of the middle school, which enrolls more than 700 students in grades 6-8.

