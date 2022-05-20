Man indicted on two counts of inducing panic after threats prompted P&G closure

CINCINNATI — Benjamin Wood, a former P&G employee that was fired in 2021, has been indicted after threats he made toward the company caused P&G's downtown Cincinnati office to close down earlier this week.

Wood, 30, is charged with two counts of inducing panic, a fourth degree felony that could lead to a maximum possible sentence of 18 months in prison if he is convicted on all charges.

"I am grateful for the efforts of the Cincinnati Police Department and the Kenton County Sheriffs for being so vigilant," Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said.

The indictment comes after CPD was contacted by the Kenton County Sheriff's Office on May 17 regarding concerning statements made by Wood, including a statement saying he was going to "shut down the world via Cincinnati tomorrow." Wood also allegedly sent an email to a former CEO telling him he was now in control and also told his family last weekend that he was now running P&G.

Law enforcement said it was aware that Wood had access to firearms.

As a result, P&G shut down its Cincinnati headquarters around 5:30 a.m. on May 18 out of an abundance of caution. SWAT officers were stationed outside of P&G's offices all day. The offices reopened on May 19.

Wood was seized by the Kenton County Sheriff's Office at his Covington home on May 18 under a mental health warrant. Prior to that warrant, Wood was not wanted for criminal charges.

Despite not having a criminal history, Wood does have a history of multiple run-ins with different police departments, including an incident where he stated "officers would die" if they approached him.