School officials: No device found on Princeton campus, students dismissed early

Scott Wegener
Posted at 12:12 PM, Mar 22, 2022
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — School officials with Princeton City Schools said no device was found on the Princeton campus after a bomb threat was made Tuesday morning.

According to the school district, the school was searched extensively and the buildings were determined to be safe.

Because of the threat, school officials said students and staff at Princeton Community Middle School and Princeton High School were evacuated.

Students were dismissed early, school officials said. Staff will be able to re-enter the building after 2 p.m.

High school students were moved to the Queen City Racquet Club and middle school students were moved to the Vineyard Church, where parents can pick them up.

Sharonville Police Department, Sharonville Fire Department and the Cincinnati Bomb Squad were called to the school after a person left a suspicious bag in the building.

Both middle and high schools are housed within the same building.

The Cincinnati Police Department's hazardous materials team were on scene, alongside the Sharonville Critical Response team.

