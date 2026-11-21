CINCINNATI, OH — A little snow can go a long way in spreading holiday cheer. Ronald McDonald House Southwest Ohio is inviting the community to take part in its annual Send a Snowflake campaign, helping bring encouragement to families spending the holidays away from home while their children receive medical care.

Through November 24, individuals, families, classrooms and businesses can send a snowflake online at SendASnowflake.org. It takes just a minute, and there's no cost to participate.

The snowflakes will help create a winter wonderland at the Ronald McDonald House's 177-bedroom location in Cincinnati, its 42-bedroom House in Dayton and the Family Room at Miami Valley Hospital.

Last year, the community sent more than 7,600 snowflakes, setting a new campaign record. Organizers hope to surpass that number this holiday season.

For families staying at Ronald McDonald House, the holidays can look very different. Many are spending this time away from home as their children receive critical medical care. The campaign offers a simple way to remind those families that their community is thinking of them and standing beside them.

Whether it's one snowflake from an individual or dozens from a classroom or workplace, every message helps make the season a little brighter.

A financial donation is not required to participate. Those interested in additional ways to support Ronald McDonald House Southwest Ohio through donations or volunteering can find more information at ronaldmcdonaldhousesouthwestohio.org.