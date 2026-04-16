Cameron Hardin

Position: Meteorologist

When did you start working here?: February, 2023

Where else have you worked? I started my career at WLFI 18 in West Lafayette, Indiana while I was actually still in college. I was the weekend evening meteorologist there for 3 years. Following that I was a freelance meteorologist in Cleveland at the Scripps station WEWS. Once I finished that up I came down here to Cincinnati where I worked as the weekend morning meteorologist for 3 years at WLWT. I then made another quick stop back in Cleveland at WEWS again for a few months to help them out, before getting out of news for a year and working for a local real estate company in Hyde Park.

Where did you go to college?: I attended Purdue University in Indiana where I received my Bachelor of Science in Meteorology, Agricultural Communications and General Communications. I also received my Master of Science from Purdue in Strategic Communications.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?: I love having fun and engaging with the viewers at home. I know weekend mornings are more laid back, so being able to start your weekends off with a laugh and a smile is important to me. When weather becomes an issue, I believe I have gained the trust of Cincinnati and people know they can turn on WCPO and if I’m on the tv, they will be given all the information they need.

What are you most proud of in your own life?: Being a Dad to my daughters, Wren and Weslie, has been one of the things I am most proud of. I am excited to have a shift where I can spend more time with them and help them learn, grown, and be a better person. My wife and I have been so blessed with our little ones and we cherish every second together.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?: Growing up south of Indianapolis, I came to Cincinnati all the time for Reds games. I always knew I wanted to end up living here. My wife and I lived in OTR for 6 years and recently moved to Mt. Lookout. We love being a part of this community. Reds games, food festivals, Skyline Chili, you name it… I love all things Cincinnati and love how much our amazing city has going on each day.