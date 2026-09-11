HAMILTON, Ohio. — The public had a chance to weigh in on a major transportation project in Butler County during a public hearing Thursday on the North Hamilton Crossing Environmental Assessment.

Hamilton and Butler County officials have selected a preferred route for the North Hamilton Crossing, a $124 million road project that could reshape how drivers move across the city — and potentially force dozens of residents and business owners to relocate.

Residents packed a public meeting Thursday night to share their thoughts on the project.

Allen Messer, the City of Hamilton's director of engineering, said the project is driven by safety and congestion concerns.

"The primary purpose is to improve transportation through Hamilton, to make it safer and reduce the congestion that we're experiencing," Messer said.

An environmental assessment found nearly 560 crashes in the study area between 2021 and 2023, including 96 injury crashes.

Some residents welcomed the project's potential impact on the broader region.

"While this project is a city project, it really has an impact to the county and residents as a whole. With the most recent recommended preferred method. It has some of the least detrimental impact to these fairgrounds," a resident said.

Construction is expected to begin in the west section and move eastward. The central section — where potential relocations could occur — is not expected to be addressed for at least 10 years.

The city estimates between 55 and 65 households, along with 7 businesses, could eventually need to relocate during later phases of the project.

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Public hearing held for North Hamilton Crossing environmental assessment in Butler County, residents share thoughts

How the North Hamilton Crossing would work

The preferred route is divided into three sections.

The western section would begin at North B Street and Rhea Avenue, cross the Great Miami River on a new bridge, and connect to U.S. 127. The existing Black Street Bridge would eventually be preserved for bicycles and pedestrians.

The central section would follow U.S. 127, then turn southeast to cross the CSX railroad tracks and Vine Street. It would then connect to Ohio 4 and Gilmore Avenue.

The eastern section would continue toward North Fair Avenue, run between the Butler County Fairgrounds and Butler County Children Services, cross Princeton Road and connect to SR 129 via Hampshire Drive.

Officials say the project is intended to give drivers another east-west route through Hamilton, reduce congestion on SR 129, and improve safety.

The environmental assessment found 559 crashes in the project's study area from 2021 through 2023. Nearly two-thirds were intersection-related, and 96 crashes resulted in injuries.

The project also aims to address train-related delays. The assessment found trains block crossings in northern Hamilton about 25% of the day.

How residents and business owners are responding

For some business owners and residents, WCPO spoke to Thursday, the prospect of being moved is unwelcome.

"I'm too old to move!" Hamilton business owner Steve Fishwick said.

Morton Combs Jr., a 42-year-old Hamilton resident and business owner who has lived in the city since he was 16, said he supports progress but is unsettled by the uncertainty.

"I hope it doesn't displace me. You're standing in my retirement. This is north in artworks. I also live here," Combs said.

Combs also raised concerns about whether the city could truly replace what he stands to lose. His building dates to 1875.

"They said they'll build back exactly what you got. Well, this place was built in 1875. It's got real two-by-twelves. German-engineered. It's a double layer of brick. You know, the cost on that building, would have to be, I would say, four to five times, if you did it with the traditional style that we build with now," Combs said.

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