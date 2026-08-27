North Hamilton Crossing: $124.5M project could reduce traffic while displacing up to 65 homes, 7 businesses

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton officials have selected the preferred route for a long-planned road project designed to ease congestion and improve connections across the city.

The North Hamilton Crossing would stretch about 2.5 miles from North B Street on the west side of the Great Miami River to State Route 129 near Hampshire Drive.

The North Hamilton Crossing could reshape Hamilton, but some residents could be displaced.

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$124.5M North Hamilton Crossing cuts traffic but could displace homes

Hamilton Engineering Director Allen Messer said the project is intended to address congestion and improve safety.

“The primary purpose is to improve transportation through Hamilton to make it safer and reduce the congestion we are experiencing largely because of the success and the rebound of this city,” Messer said.

The project has been in the works for more than 20 years and is estimated to cost $124.5 million.

The proposed four-lane, boulevard-style roadway would include a new bridge over the Great Miami River, a railroad overpass, sidewalks and a shared-use path.

But the project's recently completed environmental assessment also outlines significant impacts to some residents and businesses along the preferred route.

Between 55 and 65 households could be displaced, along with seven businesses.

How the North Hamilton Crossing would work

The preferred route is divided into three sections.

The western section would begin at North B Street and Rhea Avenue, cross the Great Miami River on a new bridge and connect to U.S. 127. The existing Black Street Bridge would eventually be preserved for bicycles and pedestrians.

The central section would follow U.S. 127, then turn southeast to cross the CSX railroad tracks and Vine Street. It would then connect to Ohio 4 and Gilmore Avenue.

The eastern section would continue toward North Fair Avenue, run between the Butler County Fairgrounds and Butler County Children Services, cross Princeton Road and connect to SR 129 via Hampshire Drive.

Officials say the project is intended to give drivers another east-west route through Hamilton, reduce congestion on SR 129, and improve safety.

The environmental assessment found 559 crashes in the project's study area from 2021 through 2023. Nearly two-thirds were intersection-related, and 96 crashes resulted in injuries.

The project also aims to address train-related delays. The assessment found trains block crossings in northern Hamilton about 25% of the day.

Homes and businesses could be demolished

The environmental assessment estimates that between 55 and 65 households could be displaced, along with seven businesses.

For people who regularly drive through Hamilton, the traffic problem is easy to see.

Fairfield Township resident Brent Lightner frequently shops and spends time in Hamilton.

“This whole area is going to see some pretty good benefit from this,” Lightner said.

But for people who live along the preferred route, the project could come with a much more personal cost.

Maxine Whitehill has lived in Hamilton's North End for 56 years.

“Progress is important. We can't stand still. If I have to move, I just hope the city helps,” Whitehill said.

The project would also affect Moser Park, requiring about 0.1 acre of right-of-way and the demolition or relocation of some park features, including a shelter, fencing, landscaping, signage, playground equipment and a memorial rock.

Officials say those displaced would be eligible for relocation assistance under federal and state requirements.

The assessment identifies other impacts, including temporary closures or detours of portions of the Great Miami River Trail and Beltline Trail during construction.

Project could take decades to build

The entire North Hamilton Crossing is not expected to be constructed at once.

Officials anticipate building the project in phases as funding becomes available, likely progressing from west to east.

The estimated $124.5 million cost includes about $14.7 million for design, $11.4 million for right-of-way, and $98.4 million for construction.

The project has been part of Hamilton and regional transportation planning since 2002.

The city and Butler County Transportation Improvement District began the current project development process in 2020. Eighteen preliminary route alternatives were studied before the options were narrowed and the preferred route was selected.

Public hearing scheduled

The Environmental Assessment was released Aug. 26 as part of the federal environmental review process.

A public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10 at the Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave.

A 30-day public comment period will follow the hearing.

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