Boone County parents and teachers push for redistricting amid Longbranch Elementary School overcrowding

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Parents and teachers are calling on the Boone County Board of Education to redraw school boundaries due to overcrowding at Longbranch Elementary School.

Longbranch Elementary, one of the largest elementary schools in Kentucky, is currently at 108% student capacity, according to district data. That number is expected to increase roughly 300 students by 2030.

About a dozen teachers and parents attended Thursday's Boone County Board of Education meeting to share how the overcrowding is affecting students.

Giuliana Heath, a Longbranch Elementary parent, said the strain on the school is visible in its daily operations.

"I've seen a really big shift in what the capacity is and how the school has to be run, in order to to just maintain their day to day activities," Heath said. "Years ago, parents were able to attend field day. They're no longer able to attend field day. Years ago, we had a lot more openness with coming into the school for volunteering, and now it's a lot more restricted simply because they don't have the space."

WATCH: How parents are asking Boone County School District officials to fix overcrowding at Longbranch Elementary

One current art teacher at Longbranch told the board the overcrowding has already affected student instruction.

"Most of the other elementary schools here in Boone County have art and music once per week, whereas Longbranch students get music and art once every 8 school days," the teacher said.

The Boone County superintendent acknowledged the issue in a letter sent to a Longbranch parent last week, stating it is something the district is aware of and working to address. Boone County planning documents show a new elementary school is planned for the area in 2030.

However, many parents say temporary fixes in the meantime — including mobile trailers planned for Longbranch this year — fall short of what is needed.

Jocelyn Santiago, a Longbranch Elementary parent, said the additions do not solve the school's broader space constraints.

"Four mobile classrooms may add classroom seats, but they do not expand our cafeteria, gym, hallways, restrooms, playgrounds, or other shared spaces," Santiago said.

Board Chair Jesse Parks pointed to countywide development as a contributing factor to these issues.

"In a lot of ways, we're all at the wrong meeting. Because we need to talk to the county about the overbuilding," Parks said. "Hopefully the new administration and county government can get a handle on that. Because it is a fact that some of our schools are going to be bursting at the seams."

Parents and teachers are now calling for redistricting across Boone County's schools before the situation worsens.

"I also support redrawing our elementary school boundaries across the entire county," one Boone County parent said. "We have 15 elementary schools, yet some are overcrowded to the point that we are using trailers as classroom, and at the same time, we have other elementary schools operating at 50% capacity."

Board members indicated redistricting would be added to a future agenda.

"So we will definitely have a future conversation about redistricting and help for Long Branch, absolutely, 100%," a board member said.

When asked what action would be taken, another board member clarified no formal action could be taken at Thursday's meeting but confirmed redistricting would be added to next month's agenda.