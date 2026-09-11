Multi-car crash closes State Route 4 in Hamilton, police investigating

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a multi-car crash in Hamilton closed State Route 4 for several hours Thursday evening, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a multi-car crash at the 1900 block of Fairgrove Avenue at approximately 7:20 p.m., police said.

WCPO crews on scene saw at least one person taken away on a stretcher.

Due to the crash, Fairgrove Avenue will remain closed between North Fair Avenue and North Eastview Parkway until further notice.

The road is expected to reopen before midnight.

This is an active investigation.