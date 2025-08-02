Cincinnati wants to enforce its curfew for minors. Here's how other cities are currently doing it

CINCINNATI — Next week, city administration and Cincinnati police leadership are slated to present plans for citywide curfew enforcement to city council.

It comes after a July 23 meeting where a motion was passed, calling for a review of several different strategies surrounding the more aggressive enforcement of the city's curfew

During the special session, City Manager Sheryl Long announced tentative plans that include the creation of youth curfew centers.

"Our goal is to get these kids in safe places," she said. "Working with our law team, we have to make sure it's legal and it's making sure that we're looking at all the rights of everyone involved."

What could Cincinnati's curfew enforcement look like?

Under the tentative plan, law enforcement would take any children violating curfew to a curfew center. The spaces would operate as a safe space that keeps kids out of harm's way while providing them with education on why their behavior was wrong. At the same time, officials will attempt to contact parents to come pick up their children, or the child could stay in the curfew center until a guardian can be reached.

The main goal, Long said, is to make sure kids are in safe places during the overnight hours.

"It's just a way to get a restart, to get in a safe space, and to get this child to where they're supposed to be," she said.

Speaking after Long, CPD Chief Teresa Theetge said her department was looking to other cities for potential enforcement ideas.

"Because we as a country are seeing challenges with our youth now, [it] has caused law enforcement executives across the country to tackle this topic," Theetge said. "I'm all about stealing a good idea that works in another city and trying to implement it here."

Theetge specifically mentioned drawing inspiration from the cities of Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Indianapolis during the special session. We have a look at what some of those cities and others are doing to curb curfew violations.

Detroit is putting the pressure on parents

Detroit City Council voted to amend an ordinance on Tuesday that regulates curfew violations in the city. It decriminalizes parental violations while increasing parental fines.

“Today, tomorrow, the fees will actually increase, and that’s for leverage purposes. I was talking to a couple judges, and they say the fees are too low — that a parent will choose not to take the services. They’ll say, ‘I’ll just pay the ticket.’ But if it’s $250, it’s like, ‘OK, I’ll go to that parent responsibility course,’” Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison told Scripps News Group's WXYZ-TV.

Violating the city's parental responsibility laws comes with the following fines: guardians face a $250 fine for their minor's first offense, while a second offense will net parents a $500 fine. The fines were increased from $75 for a first offense and $250 for a second offense.

Tulsa emphasizes grace and education

The Tulsa Police Department, which is primarily responsible for curfew enforcement in the city, rolled out a new enforcement plan in June.

If an officer encounters someone in Downtown Tulsa after curfew who they suspect is under 18, the officer must ask the person how old they are and what they're doing in the area.

If the person is a minor, the officer may conduct a field interview report with them, which is a non-criminal documentation. In doing so, the officer may seek to learn more about the circumstances leading to that minor being downtown without a parent or guardian. The officer will then, generally, let the minor go home, but if the minor continually disobeys curfew orders, the officer may issue a citation.

“If we have to issue a citation for curfew, you will be going to court. Juvenile court, and they’ll work with your time, but you can’t go alone. You have to bring a parent with you now, so the parents now, they’re inconvenienced for sure, but sorry, your kid was out here clearly in violation. Help us help them,” Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg told Scripps News Groups KJRH-TV.

In the last five years, according to KJRH-TV, Tulsa police have written 172 curfew violations.

Indianapolis wants to bring minors to a safe space

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) leaders announced in July the department will partner with community organizations to bring about safe spaces to bring minors who break curfew.

Before enforcing curfew, IMPD officers will use speakers on patrol cars to warn large groups of juveniles. They will announce the curfew 30 minutes before it starts, again at 15 minutes before, and then a final reminder when curfew begins.

If a juvenile is found in violation, officers may take them to the designated safe space, where service providers can offer support.

Officers will reach out to the juvenile's parents or guardians for pickup. If they cannot make contact, the juvenile may be taken to the Juvenile Detention Center for the curfew violation, which is not considered an arrest and won’t leave a permanent record.

Community leaders emphasize that the safe space aims to do more than just hold youth; it will connect them and their families with valuable resources, such as mentorship, mental health services, educational help, and job readiness programs. Additionally, the reunification center will also offer food.