Your questions answered about the violent viral fight in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — City leaders held a press conference to address the recent viral violent videos of a fight in downtown Cincinnati on Friday.

We asked you what you wanted to know from those leaders about the incident. We received more than 1,400 comments on our Facebook page. We were able to ask a few of those questions to city leaders like Mayor Aftab Pureval and Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

James Nicholas asked about the long-term plans to reduce crime and improve safety in the city.

WCPO

Chief Theetge announced that she will form a committee bringing together key figures from across the local criminal justice system to develop comprehensive safety solutions. She included references to judges to address the perspective that certain people accused of crimes are being let out on bond too easily.

"We'll be forming a committee and we will ask prosecutors, common police judges, municipal court judges, juvenile court judges to join us to find out how can we collectively work for a safer Cincinnati," Theetge said.

Mayor Pureval also announced a new bike patrol, further deployment of SWAT downtown and elaborated on the previously announced help from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which he says will free up CPD from highway traffic enforcement and allow more officers on the streets to patrol. He also reiterated the various other steps the city has taken, such as the new task force, the drone program and the updates the city is providing on a bi-weekly basis.

Hear from the mayor and the chief in the video player below:

Your questions answered: Latest on the Cincinnati brawl

Kevin Smith asked whether increased police presence downtown would mean fewer officers in Over-the-Rhine, where Cincinnati police began a new detail earlier in July along Main and Vine Streets between Liberty Street and Central Parkway.

Chief Theetge addressed concerns about the department's roving task force, explaining that their deployment is intentionally unpredictable.

"The street crimes task force, their hours fluctuate, and that's by design," Theetge said. "I cannot stand here and reveal to you where all of our resources are going to be, what day of the week, what time of the day, because if I stand here and tell you, hey, the street crimes task force gonna be out Saturday till 2 a.m., somebody who's thinking about committing a crime is like, well, OK, I'll go out at 2:30 a.m. So I'm not going to reveal that's a tactical strategy of ours."

Ramon C. Miller asked about one of the men seen on a video posted to social media who slapped someone, which seemed to be what set off some of the most violent acts.

WCPO

That slap was addressed in court Wednesday. A CPD detective said the victim "mugs" suspect Jermaine Matthews in the face before the fight escalated. The prosecution said that they are "looking into that" as part of the case.

Chief Theetge went into further detail about her department's attempts to speak with the man accused of slapping one of the suspects.

"Just yesterday, asking the investigators to go to the Justice Center, speak with him. He is represented by counsel. The investigators are aware of that. They spoke to his counsel before they went down to see him, and the counsel said no, they did not want the police talking to his client. So therefore, we have not had a conversation with him yet," Theetge said.

Hear more from the chief and other leaders in the video below:

Answering your questions: Who is charged in Cincinnati fight?

Read more of our reporting on the latest about this investigation:

