He arrested her for OVI. 10 years later, their friendship keeps her sober.

LEBANON, Ohio — Kimberly Slavens walked through the doors of Ohio State Patrol Post 83 carrying a handwritten card, just as she has every Dec. 5 for the past decade. But this year's visit was different — it marked 10 years since the OVI arrest that changed her life.

"Brett, I can't believe that today is 10 years," Sgt. Brett Lee read from Slavens' card. "I can never thank you enough for the change that you made in my life. I will be forever grateful to you."

The card continued: "This year, I was able to see the promises they talked about in recovery. I was able to see my son get married, and I was able to buy a house. All of these are because of sobriety, and that night, 12/5/15, is where my journey started with you. Thank you for all your continued support, Kim."

It was December 5, 2015, when Lee pulled Slavens over for speeding and failing to signal near her Lebanon apartment complex. It was a routine traffic stop.

Slavens said she had spent the evening drinking six or seven vodka tonics at a local bar, something she said she regularly did back then. She slept on the bar's couch, thinking she had sobered up enough to drive home the next morning. She was wrong.

Slavens' OVI arrest turned into a lasting bond with the trooper who pulled her over

"I saw the flashing blue lights, and I knew as soon as I saw the lights that I was in some serious trouble," Slavens said. "My heart sank because this was my second DUI in 16 months."

Lee approached the vehicle and immediately detected the problem.

"I could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle," Lee said.

Slavens failed the field sobriety tests and later failed a breathalyzer at the patrol post. For her, it was a devastating wake-up call.

"I know that was my second OVI, but that wasn't my second time driving under the influence. It was just the second time I had been caught," Slavens said. "I could have killed somebody else. I could have killed myself."

The arrest prompted Slavens to confront her addiction. Three days later, she was in rehabilitation, beginning a journey that would transform her life completely.

A year after her arrest, Slavens returned to the patrol post with a thank-you card. It was the beginning of an unprecedented tradition and unconventional bond.

"Never thought it would happen. It's never happened before. Can't think of any other time that I've heard other troopers getting a card for an OVI arrest," Lee said. "What we do is a thankless job. And for her to come in really puts a light on what we do. And that 'thank you' really hits hard in our hearts, especially this one ... it's very rare that somebody comes in that we arrested and thanks us."

The annual visits evolved into a genuine friendship. Lee has been there for Slavens through her struggles, including when she lost her grandmother two years ago and during moments when she questioned her ability to stay sober.

"When I've been struggling and just been like, 'Dude, I don't know if I can do this anymore,' he's like, 'You can, you've got this. We're in this together,'" Slavens said. "He's a huge part of my recovery. Even when I struggle, I never want to disappoint him. I never want to be in a place in my life that I can't show up here on December 5."

For the 10th anniversary, Lee wanted to create something special. He coordinated with his command to present Slavens with a distinguished service medallion in front of 170 state troopers at the patrol academy in Columbus.

Lee picked Slavens up and drove her to the ceremony. This time, she got to ride in the front seat.

"Getting that award is in the top five moments of my entire life," Slavens said.

OSHP Slavens, alongside Sgt. Lee, with her distinguished service medallion commemorating 10 years of sobriety.

Over the past decade, Slavens has rebuilt her life from the ground up. She's watched her son get married, purchased her first home, and maintained steady employment — all achievements she directly credits to her sobriety and simple but effective advice from her recovery counselor.

"My only job today is to go to bed sober. I don't care if you have to go to bed at five o'clock. Just go to bed sober today," she said. "I've done that every day for 10 years."

The journey hasn't been without challenges. Slavens said she has dealt with depression, cravings and the mental health issues that often accompany addiction recovery.

"It's not always been good," Slavens said. "It's one of the hardest things that I've ever done in my entire life, is just to stay sober."

But the annual tradition with Lee has provided stability and motivation.

"Even just this meeting alone helps me stay sober," Slavens said. "It means that much to me."

For Lee, watching Slavens' transformation over the years has been deeply rewarding and has reinforced the importance of his work.

"It's joyful knowing that she's staying strong, staying sober, living a great life, and just makes me proud to do what I do," Lee said. "It makes me feel proud to be a trooper, and makes me feel accomplished helping people."

Lee has met Slavens' family, and they stay in touch throughout the year. When Slavens closed on her house, Lee was one of the first people she contacted.

"I texted him, and I'm like, 'You'll never believe what happened today. I was able to buy a house because you pulled me over,'" Slavens said.

Both said they hope their Dec. 5 tradition will continue for decades to come. Slavens' son even joked about his hopes for their future meetings.

Slavens hopes her story will inspire others struggling with addiction to seek help. She said that addiction doesn't discriminate and can affect anyone.

"I was a productive member of society. I worked every day ... I was at school. I just had a drinking problem," Slavens said. "I think that people are scared to admit it because of the judgment, the stigma that comes with it."

She said she wants people to understand that recovery is achievable for anyone willing to do the work.

"Recovery is possible. We can recover. It's a lot of work," Slavens said. "I never thought that I would be here in 10 years, that I would be able to go 10 years without drinking. I just hope that my thanks to him shows that what he does matters."