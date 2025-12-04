Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Western Hills

Missing juvenile Western Hills
Provided
Missing juvenile Western Hills
Posted

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl in the Western Hills area.

CPD said Monae Gentry, 5-foot-6-inches and approximately 190 pounds, was last seen in the 3300 block of Robinet Drive wearing a grey winter jacket, black pants and white shoes.

Police did not say when she was last seen.

Gentry is diagnosed with short-term memory loss, epilepsy, ADHD and functional neurological disorder, according to CPD.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the police.

Today As It Happened

More local news:
Downtown Cincinnati businesses can opt-in to add sales tax, funding new hotel Lifesaving pediatric cancer research highlighted by Bengals player, NKY survivor Ohio lawmakers can't stop abortion, but they can make it harder. Here's how

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Be Santa's helper! Click or scan to donate today