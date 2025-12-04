Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Western Hills

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl in the Western Hills area.

CPD said Monae Gentry, 5-foot-6-inches and approximately 190 pounds, was last seen in the 3300 block of Robinet Drive wearing a grey winter jacket, black pants and white shoes.

Police did not say when she was last seen.

Gentry is diagnosed with short-term memory loss, epilepsy, ADHD and functional neurological disorder, according to CPD.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the police.