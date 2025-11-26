'It's just been a blessing' | Four siblings adopted by Miamisburg family ahead of Thanksgiving

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — One Ohio couple's Thanksgiving might be more special this year after they officially adopted four siblings.

On Wednesday morning at the Hamilton County Probate Court, Miamisburg couple Joni and Nelson Janney officially adopted 15-year-old Chevy, 12-year-old Kaleb and 10-year-old twins Vida and Zoey.

"It's really, truly, I believe, God's plan for us," Nelson Janney said.

Adopted siblings are rarely able to stay together through the process. In fact, Judge Ralph Winkler, who signed the adoption decree, said he's only had a handful of similar cases.

"I’ve done 2,500 adoptions in the past 10 years, and I’ve had fewer than 10 where the siblings got to stay together," Winkler said.

Watch the moment the siblings officially join the family in the video below:

Four siblings adopted by Ohio family ahead of Thanksgiving

Nonetheless, all four siblings were adamant about sticking together.

When they met the Janneys, the parents said it was an instant connection.

"We've been on multiple vacations together, they're doing well in school, and it's almost like they've never not been a part of our family," Nelson Janney said.

It's not the first time the Janneys have adopted. They welcomed their 5-year-old son, Nicholas, a few years ago.

Joni said she's a stay-at-home mom, while Nelson has been an Ohio State Trooper for more than a decade.

Both parents said they're blessed to add to their growing family.

"It's been amazing watching them be a part of our family, be absorbed into our family," Nelson Janney said.

The Janneys said making it official on the eve of Thanksgiving makes it even more special.

"We can go into the holidays with everybody having the same last name, that's the biggest difference really," Joni Janney said.

The family said they plan to celebrate throughout the holidays and also plan to celebrate Vida and Zoey's birthdays in the coming weeks.

"It's just been a blessing," said Nelson Janney.