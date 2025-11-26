CINCINNATI — Elder High School students and families are continuing a 16-year tradition of giving back to their community by providing complete Thanksgiving meals to dozens of local families in need.

Each year, Elder fathers and sons come together to deep-fry turkeys and prep full Thanksgiving dinners for more than 50 families in the Price Hill area.

For this year's Turkey Fry, the school partnered with Romero Grade School, Holy Family School and Holy Family Food Pantry to identify families who would benefit from the meals.

The event serves as more than just a community service project, creating bonding opportunities for families within the Elder community.

"For some of them, it might be the first time that they've cooked something together or bake something together," said Pat Tucker, Elder High School's assistant principal and dean of academics.

Elder High School continues tradition, providing Thanksgiving meals to 55 families

Tucker, who has been involved with the tradition since its inception, said he finds joy in watching the community come together for the cause.

"Personally, I enjoy seeing the people come together that put it together to make it work," Tucker said.

The tradition began as a simple idea when Tucker was already frying turkeys for his own family's Thanksgiving celebration.

"It just happened at a time that I was frying turkeys myself for my family, and someone had mentioned it, and we said, 'OK, let's try to do it,'" Tucker said.

What started as a small gesture has grown into an annual celebration of goodwill. Once the turkeys are cooked, volunteers deliver the complete meals — including homemade pumpkin pies — directly to families throughout the Price Hill area.

The event embodies the school's mission of serving others during times of need, with Tucker noting the philosophy that drives their efforts.

"It's kind of the saying that you do what you can with what you have while you can," said Tucker.