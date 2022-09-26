Police: Pedestrian struck Sunday evening in Green Township

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police responded to 911 calls for reports of a female pedestrian struck Sunday evening in Green Township.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Lawrence Road near Ebenezer Road.

Green Township Police said the pedestrian was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and that the extent of her injuries or exact condition was unknown at this time.

According to police on scene, the driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and was being interviewed as were potential witnesses.

WCPO will update this story as more information comes forward.