Hamilton County coroner: 1-year-old dead following pedestrian crash

Posted at 9:08 AM, Sep 21, 2022
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A 1-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

It is unclear at this time if the little girl was the person struck by the vehicle or if she was in the striking vehicle. The coroner lists the circumstances of death as "MVC pedestrian."

The crash happened Tuesday.

The child died at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

The address listed for the child is a home in Jefferson County but the coroner said the crash happened somewhere in Switzerland County.

The Switzerland County Sherriff's Office said they would not comment due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

