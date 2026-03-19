Ohio businesses taking THC beverages off shelves ahead of Friday's impending ban

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — When Friday arrives, nearly every business that sells beverages with THC will have a smaller selection on its shelves.

"Challenging times, we’re dealing with another whirlwind," Bobby Slattery, founder of Fifty West Brewing Company, said.

Slattery's business has been carrying the Sunflower THC seltzer, but that will no longer be in stock moving forward.

“We have people flocking to our stores like crazy, there’s a lot of people out there that want an answer for why this is being taken away, and nobody seems to really understand that," Slattery said.

Fifty West is one of four Ohio breweries that filed a lawsuit to try to counteract the ban.

Hear about the local impacts of the THC beverage ban from a business owner:

Business owner talks THC drink ban impact

“We obviously have an outcome that we’re hoping for, and if that outcome doesn’t come through the way we are, then we just make adjustments and go from there," Slattery said.

The ban stems from SB 56, state legislation that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law in December. When the bill was signed, the governor carved out provisions protecting beverages with THC through a line-item veto.

"It's much more difficult to determine exactly what impact this would have on a person. So, I don't think that they're a great idea. I think they create problems," DeWine said when asked about banning THC drinks and their comparisons to alcohol.

Moving forward, THC drinks will only be found in licensed marijuana dispensaries.

In Milford, I spoke with the head brewer of the Little Miami Brewing Company, Jim Strelau. In the midst of the unknown for many of his peers, I asked Strelau about the state of his industry.

"Gen Z is drinking less, so it’s a combination of things," Strelau said.

Strelau said his brewery never got into the THC brewing business and stuck to its usual products.

“I think a lot of these other breweries have gone to it to chase sales, because of the declining market in distributed beer. We are retail, on-premise only," Strelau said.

I asked if he's glad that the impending ban won't have an impact on his products.

"Well, I’m happy that I’m not forced to do something I don’t want to do. I have no problem with it, and I wish all the breweries tremendous success. We’re all better together," Strelau said.

I reached out to DeWine's office, and a spokesperson told me Thursday afternoon that they have issued no new comments.

Advocates, including the Ohio Cannabis Coalition (OHCANN), have applauded the legislation. The executive director sent out a statement Thursday that read in part:

“SB 56 gives law enforcement clear authority to ensure that intoxicating THC products are no longer freely sold to children through thousands of locations in Ohio,” said David Bowling, executive director of OHCANN. “This law will prevent unregulated products from reaching children and strengthen public safety across Ohio. Ohio Cannabis Coalition