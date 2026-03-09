'Lawless executive overreach' | 2 Cincinnati breweries sue State of Ohio over looming THC drink ban

CINCINNATI — Four Ohio breweries, including two from Cincinnati, are suing the State of Ohio over the looming THC drink ban.

"This is gonna harm our business, it’s gonna cost jobs, it’s gonna cost people and it’s gonna hurt Ohio as a whole," said Bobby Slattery, the owner of Fifty West Brewing Company, part of the lawsuit against the state.

The lawsuit calls Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s line item vetos in Senate Bill 56 on every hemp beverage section a “lawless executive overreach."

WATCH: Why local breweries are suing the state, and why they say the ban hurts the industry

Breweries file lawsuit against State of Ohio over looming THC drink ban

Cincinnati’s Urban Artifact is also a part of the lawsuit. Scotty Hunter, Urban Artifact's CFO and head of sales, sent us a statement regarding the lawsuit.

“We believe that what the Governor did was unwarranted executive overreach by essentially rewriting legislation passed by the General Assembly. This violates the Ohio constitution and turns a sell-through period into an outright ban," the statement reads.

Slattery told us he feels as though the governor's veto was a disregard for all the work he and other breweries did for months with the Ohio House and Senate.

"Essentially everything that we agreed, that the house and senate worked on to put that language in there, he overrode that with a stroke of a pen," said Slattery.

Before making its way to DeWine’s desk, Senate Bill 56 allowed THC drinks to remain legal in Ohio until the end of this year, when they would become illegal on the federal level.

DeWine’s vetoes moved the deadline up to March 20.

"The rest of the United States can continue to make and sell these products," Slattery said. "Why are we putting a burden on our people of Ohio?"

The lawsuit states that DeWine vetoed 15 pages of legislation, ultimately fundamentally changing the entire bill. The suit claims that DeWine may disapprove only of an “item or items in any bill making an appropriation of money," which Slattery said was not the case.

"We believe that the law says he doesn’t have the right to do this," Slattery said.

We reached out to Dewine's team for their response to the lawsuit.

"No Ohio voter ever approved THC beverages to be sold at restaurants or breweries," said Dan Tierney, the governor's deputy director of media relations in response to our inquiry.

Marlena wants to hear from you. You can contact her here:

For Slattery, the legality is only one part of the lawsuit. The other is saving brewery investments and employees.

"You’re talking close to a million dollars in investment that we made in this space, and you know the investment is the investment that affects the business in certain structures. The jobs are the part that I have a real issue with," Slattery said.

If the lawsuit fails, and the total ban goes into effect, Slattery said he and other breweries will have to layoff employees. Urban Artifact said they have let several employees go due to the looming ban.

"Who are we helping by doing this? No one can answer that question," Slattery said.

Slattery told us the hope for the lawsuit is that a judge will issue an injunction - stopping, or at the very least delaying, the ban scheduled to take effect in less than two weeks.

We reached out to the State of Ohio's Division of Cannabis Control, Division of Liquor Control and Secretary of State, who are all named in the lawsuit.

The secretary of state's office responded with the following statement:

"We're working with our legal counsel and the State Attorney General to review the lawsuit and our appropriate response, and we have no further comment at this time." Ben Kindel, press secretary and deputy communications director for media for Secretary of State Frank LaRose

The division of liquor control said they do not comment on pending litigation. We have not yet heard back from the division of cannabis control.