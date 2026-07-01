Officials to release update, body camera from officers' fatal shooting of man in Crestview Hills

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders is holding a press conference about the Kentucky State Police investigation launched after an officer shot and killed a man in Crestview Hills on June 19.

Sanders will also release body worn camera footage of the shooting.

You can watch the announcement live in the player below:

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On June 16, KSP said troopers were requested by the Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Department to investigate the shooting, which happened just after 11 p.m. that night.

According to KSP, Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills officers were dispatched to a home on University Circle to help with a Health and Family Services investigation. When officers arrived, KSP said 37-year-old Daniel Bolinger came out of the home and confronted officers with a knife.

Officers on scene fired their weapons during their encounter with Bolinger, KSP said. Bolinger was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenton County Coroner's Office, according to KSP.

No officers were injured, KSP said.