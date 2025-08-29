New security measures in place for football games at North College Hill High School

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — New security measures are in place ahead of North College Hill's first football game of the season on Friday.

The security measures are a response to concerns that arose last year, when the district stopped playing home football games at the North College Hill Stadium after shots were fired near the school during games.

Taylor Sodemann is a barber at Strands of Blessings Beauty Salon just 700 feet away from North College Hill High School.

Most of Sodemann's clients are students at North College Hill High School.

"It definitely starts at home with a good structure you know," Sodemann said.

Cordero Martin's brother was at one of those games last year.

"He called us and said the football players had to get to a safe place," Martin said.

The school has implemented several new safety measures for the upcoming football season:



Four police officers and cruisers will be on site at each home game

A clear bag policy will be enforced

ID checks and no re-entry rules will be implemented

All attendees will pass through metal detectors

Two entry gates will be available instead of last year's single entry point.

Martin believes the changes will make it safer for his brother and other fans.

"Hopefully it will get us back in shape to what we need to be," Martin said.

Sodemann said she's hopeful these security measures will also prevent incidents from happening around nearby businesses like the shop where she works.

"I think the kids should be more secure and safe," Sodemann said.

This year, a fight also broke out near the school on the second day of classes. On August 14, North College Hill City Schools Superintendent Eugene Blalock Jr. took to the district's social media page Wednesday evening, saying he felt "frustrated and powerless" after he watched parents encourage a group of students to fight one another.