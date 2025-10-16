WCPO 9 to air Bengals-Steelers Thursday Night Football game

CINCINNATI — While tonight's Thursday Night Football showdown between the Bengals and Steelers airs exclusively on Prime Video nationwide, Tri-State residents will be able to tune into WCPO 9 to watch the action Thursday night.

Kickoff for the primetime White Bengal game is set for 8:15 p.m. You can watch our pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m., with our postgame show including live press conference sound from head coach Zac Taylor and QB Joe Flacco starting once the game wraps up.

Because we are airing tonight's game, ABC's typical Thursday programming will be shifted.

9-1-1, Nashville 9-1-1 and Grey's Anatomy will air on Bounce TV at their original times (8, 9 and 10 p.m. Thursday).

Here's where to find Bounce TV:



If you have an over-the-air signal with an antenna, you can get it on channel 9.3.

Altafiber customers can find it on channel 258.

Spectrum customers can find it on channel 220.

All episodes will also be replayed on WCPO 9. Nashville 9-1-1 will air at 1:06 a.m. Friday, while 9-1-1 airs at 2:06 a.m. Friday. Grey's Anatomy will be replayed at 1:06 a.m. Saturday.