Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

WCPO 9 to air Bengals-Steelers Thursday Night Football game

Here's where to find 9-1-1, Nashville 9-1-1 and Grey's Anatomy on Thursday night
white bengal game
Emilee Chinn/AP
A general overall interior view of Paycor Stadium during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins in Cincinnati.
white bengal game
Posted

CINCINNATI — While tonight's Thursday Night Football showdown between the Bengals and Steelers airs exclusively on Prime Video nationwide, Tri-State residents will be able to tune into WCPO 9 to watch the action Thursday night.

Kickoff for the primetime White Bengal game is set for 8:15 p.m. You can watch our pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m., with our postgame show including live press conference sound from head coach Zac Taylor and QB Joe Flacco starting once the game wraps up.

Because we are airing tonight's game, ABC's typical Thursday programming will be shifted.

9-1-1, Nashville 9-1-1 and Grey's Anatomy will air on Bounce TV at their original times (8, 9 and 10 p.m. Thursday).

Here's where to find Bounce TV:

  • If you have an over-the-air signal with an antenna, you can get it on channel 9.3.
  • Altafiber customers can find it on channel 258.
  • Spectrum customers can find it on channel 220.

All episodes will also be replayed on WCPO 9. Nashville 9-1-1 will air at 1:06 a.m. Friday, while 9-1-1 airs at 2:06 a.m. Friday. Grey's Anatomy will be replayed at 1:06 a.m. Saturday.

Replay: Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
Undefeated Anderson visits Winton Woods in ECC showdown Friday night Group of Tri-State inmates finding confidence through public speaking Police investigating after flag with swastika spotted in Dave Taylor's DC office

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Watch Good Morning Tri-State, weekdays from 4:30-7AM!