'Great high school game' | Undefeated Anderson visits Winton Woods in ECC showdown

FOREST PARK, Ohio — The playoffs may as well begin this week for Anderson and Winton Woods.

That’s the mentality for this Friday’s Anderson (8-0) at Winton Woods (7-1) matchup. The Eastern Cincinnati Conference showdown is the WCPO 9 Game of the Week.

Both teams are going to the playoffs in their respective divisions — Winton Woods in Division I and Anderson in D-II — as they prepare for their only meeting this season.

“You talk about a true rivalry,” Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy said. “Taking this job, I did a lot of homework researching the history, and had no clue just how big of a true rivalry it is, dating back to 1999. Eleven wins us, 12 them."

Anderson can clinch at least a share of the ECC championship with a win Friday night. Winton Woods can keep its ECC title hopes alive with a win.

“We are emphasizing that this is a great high school game,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. “Winton Woods is big on the line of scrimmage. They have a great team. Murph (Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy) does a great job of getting better throughout the season. We have to make sure they do not score on special teams and on defense.”

Anderson, ranked No. 1 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings, has unofficially clinched a top-four seed and a bye in the first round of the playoffs Oct. 31, according to Joe Eitel. The Raptors, the 2024 Division II state runner-up, have outscored their opponents 410-90 this season.

“I like how our team has grown from each experience,” Dreyer said. “We have high expectations for our team. We are getting accustomed to our standards every time we play one rep on Friday nights. We are gaining experience on offense every play.”

Anderson, which is ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of division), is led by several players, including junior quarterback Owen Scalf, who has thrown for 2,603 yards and 25 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 299 yards and four touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Tysin Weaver has 45 receptions for 696 yards and 14 touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, senior linebacker Brady Kuhn (Air Force verbal commit) has 71 tackles, including 5 ½ sacks. Junior Ace Alston, one of the nation’s top cornerbacks in the 2027 class, has two interceptions and 22 tackles.

“Defensively, I like how we are progressing every game,” Dreyer said. “We will be tested this week. Their offensive line is huge and physical. (Winton Woods quarterback) Bryshawn Brown is spectacular. He is running the ball very well, as well as being a great passer in the pocket. Their wide receiver corps is outstanding.”

Winton Woods, which has unofficially clinched a playoff spot, is No. 5 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings. The Warriors have won six consecutive games since a two-point loss at Kings (16-14) on Aug. 29.

“We’re going to battle,” Murphy said. “We’re not going to back down. We know what it takes to win in the fourth quarter and things like that.”

Senior quarterback Bryshawn Brown, who is verbally committed to Northern Illinois, has thrown for 1,621 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 342 yards and five touchdowns.

“He took over midway through his sophomore year, and I feel like from last year to right no,w just the development is just night and day,” Murphy said. “It couldn’t happen to a better young man.”

Senior wide receiver Jon’ir Travis has 47 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Just a great kid who is a phenomenal football player,” Murphy said.

Defensively, the Warriors are led by several players, including junior defensive lineman Jayvion McKinney-Cooper (31 tackles, 6.5 sacks) and sophomore linebacker Terence Moore (31 tackles).

Senior safety Rihyael Kelley is verbally committed to Alabama. Senior cornerback Nate Dawson is verbally committed to Toledo.

“Nate Dawson is the captain and leader — he’s done a phenomenal job,” Murphy said.

Dawson said the Warriors have put a great deal of effort into practice this week in order to prepare for Friday.

"The biggest thing I'd say is contain their pass game," said Dawson. "And playing against the tempo. So we've been conditioning a lot, getting ready to think and line up quickly and being able to play the game before the snap."

