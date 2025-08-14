Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'It starts at home' | NCH superintendent says he watched parents encourage teens to fight

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — North College Hill City Schools Superintendent Eugene Blalock Jr. took to the district's social media page Wednesday evening saying he'd watched parents encourage a group of students to fight one another.

Blalock wrote that at around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, he looked out his office window and saw a large group of students and a parent talking and gesturing up the street, where another group of students and adults were waiting near the corner of Savannah and Dallas.

When Blalock got to the corner, he said he saw two parents encouraging the students to fight.

"I witnessed two boys viciously fight one another, with other students getting physically involved," wrote Blalock.

He said he has the names of the students who were involved in the fight, and they will be disciplined on Thursday. He also wrote that parents needed to step up, because police, schools and community members cannot help the students alone.

"I am beside myself," wrote Blalock. "I feel frustrated and powerless. Today is the second day of classes."

Blalock said many community members in North College Hill have spoken up, asking how they can help the district's students and he appreciated all the positive things posted online.

"But nothing will change until the parents start acting like adults," Blalock wrote in all capital letters on social media. "It starts at home!"

In the post, Blalock tagged the North College Hill Police Department, but it's unclear if anyone involved in the fight Blalock saw will face charges. Blalock did not say whether anyone was hurt as a result of the fight.

