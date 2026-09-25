New bill targets secrecy around data center projects as Ohio congressional race heats up

CINCINNATI — Election Day is fast approaching, and data centers remain a heated issue on the campaign trail.

Now, a new bill introduced by Congressman Greg Landsman aims to increase transparency around data center projects and limit government officials' use of non-disclosure agreements, or NDAs.

The “No Secrets for Data Centers Act” would prevent government officials from using NDAs to keep data center project details confidential.

The bill would also prohibit companies from receiving government funding if keeping certain information secret is a condition of receiving that money.

“I want to protect our towns and our ratepayers, but, you know, at the end of the day, everyone should be for transparency,” Landsman said.

Landsman said the legislation aims to ensure communities know about proposed projects before decisions are made.

“These big tech companies come in, they get public officials to sign NDAs, and then community members have no idea what's happening until it's too late,” Landsman said.

He also said the bill has bipartisan support.

Landsman's challenger, Eric Conroy, has also spoken out about data centers.

In a previous interview with WCPO, Conroy said decisions about whether to build a data center should ultimately be made at the local level.

“This is a local issue. So if a local community decides that they want a data center, I’ll support them,” Conroy said.

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Data centers emerge as key issue in Ohio's highly watched 1st Congressional District race

RELATED: Data centers emerge as key issue in Ohio's highly watched 1st Congressional District race

Conroy, a former U.S. Air Force captain and CIA officer, has remained critical of Landsman. However, after he reviews the proposed legislation, his campaign said he'd likely support the bill.

In a statement provided to WCPO, Conroy's team said:

“Eric believes every data center deal should be 100% transparent, there should never be an NDA and it should also be clear in every deal that data centers foot the bill for energy and ensuring water is not polluted or taken from our farmers. Considering Landsman is co-sponsoring the bill, and given his long record of corruption and enriching himself in Congress, Eric will have to look closely at this specific piece of legislation and make sure there isn't some attempt by Landsman to enrich himself, or a back door for the companies his family holds stock in to avoid transparency, hidden inside it. But after vetting that, he would support it. You just can't take anything Landsman says at face value."



- Collin Wojcik, Campaign Manager, Conroy for Congress

The debate over data centers has also played out in communities across the Tri-State.

Residents and local officials in places including Mount Orab, Maysville, Trenton and Wilmington have pushed back against proposed data center developments.

Concerns about these projects have included energy use, water resources, infrastructure and the potential impact on nearby communities.

Landsman and Conroy are competing for Ohio's 1st Congressional District seat.

Arielle Brumfield anchors WCPO 9 News on weekend evenings and reports on news and issues across the area. Have a story for Arielle to cover or a news tip? Reach out to her at arielle.brumfield@wcpo.com.