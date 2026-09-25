CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man accused of organizing large gatherings that the prosecution says "are a large part of all the violence" near the University of Cincinnati this fall semester appeared in court Friday.

Ronquez Benton pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including criminal trespass, carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons while under disability, and receiving stolen property.

A magistrate set his bond at 10% of $10,000. As a condition of bond, Benton must wear an ankle monitor and is barred from the University of Cincinnati's campus.

WATCH: Hear more about the investigation into large gatherings leading to violence near the University of Cincinnati

Man accused of organizing large gatherings near UC, leading to violence, pleads not guilty

Prosecutors say Benton promoted pop-up parties online that contributed to violence in the area surrounding the university.

"Mr. Benton has been promoting pop-up parties online," the prosecution said in court on Friday. "These parties, the Cincinnati Police Department believes, are a large part of all the violence that was occurring."

Between the start of the school year and now, there have been seven reported shootings in the area, including two homicides, according to available crime data. Cincinnati Police Department Interim Police Chief Adam Hennie and UC Police Chief Eliot Isaac told council this week that some of those shootings stemmed from large gatherings.

Not all of the violence has been connected to large gatherings, though. Hennie said a Sept. 1 double shooting on East Shields Street was caused by a dispute, while a Sept. 11 shooting on Short Vine is still under investigation.

Prosecutors said Benton advertised a pool party at an apartment complex where he did not live and was charging $10 admission.

Officers arrested Benton and another person that day. Both were found to be carrying firearms, according to police, and the firearm Benton had was reported stolen.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich attended the arraignment.

"I would have preferred a higher bond," Pillich said. "I think the fact that he posted it quickly, that he was carrying a firearm while not being allowed to under the law due to a previous conviction ... To me, that's someone who has a complete disregard for public safety."

Pillich said the conditions of Benton's bond should reassure the campus community.

"That's going to make a lot of students and their parents and the faculty and other staff much happier," she said. "I guarantee you that if he goes near campus, CPD is going to be alerted."

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