Scores for Week 6 of the Greater Cincinnati high school football season

CINCINNATI — The push for the playoffs continues this week for Greater Cincinnati high school football teams.

Our WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week has plenty of Ohio postseason computer points at stake with the playoffs set to start Oct. 30.

Summit Country Day (3-1) plays host to St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (5-0) Friday night in a Week 6 showdown between Miami Valley Conference teams.

Summit enters Friday night rated No. 7 in the Division V, Region 20 computer points standings, according to Joe Eitel.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place has a 5-0 record for the first time in program history, according to Titans coach Kyle Hogan.

The Titans enter Friday night rated No. 5 in the Division VI, Region 24 computer points standings. The Titans have won games against the Silver Knights the past two seasons.

WCPO 9 Sports will have its eye on several other games Friday night including Elder (5-0) playing host to St. Xavier (2-3) in a Greater Catholic League South division rivalry.

This Friday marks the 111th meeting between the two programs. It’s a rematch of the 2025 Division I regional final in which more than 22,000 fans watched the memorable game at Paycor Stadium.

Elder, which has won four consecutive home games this season, is ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps.

Moeller (3-2), which defeated host St. X 30-15 Sept. 18, plays at La Salle (3-2) in another key GCL South game.

Lakota East (4-1) plays host to Princeton (5-0) in a Greater Miami Conference showdown. Princeton is ranked No. 5 in Ohio by MaxPreps.

Harrison (5-0) plays host to East Central (4-1) in the renewal of that rivalry game of the nearby schools. Harrison is No. 2 in the Division II, Region 8 standings. East Central is ranked No. 12 in Indiana by MaxPreps.

Roger Bacon is scheduled to play its first true home game this season after the addition of new turf at Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium. The Spartans play host to Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on Friday night.

Hughes (5-0) plays host to Aiken (1-4) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Stargel Stadium. Hughes is ranked No. 6 in Division III, Region 12.

Wyoming (5-0) plays host to Mariemont (3-2) in a key Cincinnati Hills League game. Wyoming is ranked No. 1 in Division IV, Region 16.

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