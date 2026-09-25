Police investigating after 6th grader brings gun to West Clermont Middle School

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating after a sixth-grade student was found with a gun in his backpack at West Clermont Middle School, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said they were notified by school staff around 1 p.m. Friday of a sixth-grader who claimed to have a firearm in his bookbag at the school. A student reported the apparent gun to a staff member, and staff and the deputy immediately responded to his classroom, removed the student and secured the backpack, the sheriff's office said.

School staff located a gun during a search of his backpack, and the firearm was secured and turned over to the deputy.

Detectives arrived at the school and began interviewing students, staff and the 12-year-old boy who had the gun.

The boy told detectives that he had not threatened any other student, and he had no intention to harm anyone, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office also contacted the boy's family and determined that he had no further access to weapons at his home.

The 12-year-old has been charged with one count of illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in a school safety zone, which is a felony of the fifth degree.

The boy was transported to the Clermont County Juvenile Detention Center and has been suspended by the school pending further disciplinary action.

In a letter to staff and families, the school said it is grateful for the quick action of everyone involved.