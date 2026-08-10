Data centers emerge as key issue in Ohio's highly watched 1st Congressional District race

Data center development in southwest Ohio has become a flashpoint in the race for Ohio's 1st Congressional District, with both candidates staking out distinct positions on how the federal government should handle the industry's rapid expansion.

Democratic incumbent Greg Landsman said the federal government needs to step in with a national framework to regulate data centers — one that ensures companies pay their own way and operate transparently.

"What our towns need is the federal government to come in and say this is going to stop. If they're going to come in, they're going to come in, they're going to pay for everything. They're not going to pollute. You're going to have a say. They're going to treat workers well. They're going to pay them well. And they're going to do everything above board, all of it public," Landsman said.

Landsman said he has been leading on the push for that national framework.

His challenger, Republican Eric Conroy, a former U.S. Air Force captain and CIA officer, said data centers should be paying for their own electric and water costs — but he stopped short of calling for sweeping federal regulation.

"They should definitely be making an attempt to pay for the majority of the expenses, and I think it's also important that we keep an open mind to the topic as well. We do need to keep up with China in the AI race. And secondly, there are some tax incentives for local communities to have in the data center there. But at the end of the day, I think it's a local issue. If somebody wants it in their community, if the community decides they want it, I'll support them and vice versa," Conroy said.

The debate reflects a broader national conversation about the costs and consequences of the data center boom, as communities across the country grapple with questions about utility costs, water usage, environmental impact and local control.

Ohio's 1st Congressional District race is considered one of the most closely watched House contests in the country — and recent redistricting has made Landsman's path to reelection significantly more difficult.

The district was redrawn and shifted 8 points in Republicans' favor. Under the new boundaries, the district would have voted for Donald Trump by 2.5 to 3 points in the 2024 presidential election, making it a seat that now leans Republican heading into the race.