Arielle Brumfield

I started working here at WCPO in April 2026.

I formerly worked in New Orleans, Louisiana at the NBC affiliate WDSU News. Prior to New Orleans I worked at NewsChannel 21 in Bend, Oregon as the Weekday Morning Anchor and reporter.

I graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, which is also my hometown.

I’m most proud of the people I’ve had the chance to meet and help while serving different communities. I’ve had the opportunity to cover a New Orleans terrorist attack, the largest inmate jailbreak in the country, Super Bowl LIX, and major severe weather events throughout the years. I’m also proud to be an Emmy Award Winning Journalist.

In my own life, I am proud of the growth I’ve had individually and professionally. I’m proud to still be doing what I love and embracing new communities and cultures along the way. You never meet a stranger in this business and that’s a testament to the relationships and friendships I continue to foster.

I’m excited to explore some Tri-State adventures with my pup, Mushu. I’m looking forward to checking out downtown Cincy and all the food spots around. Not to mention, the arts and music scene here.

Favorite Shows:

Almost anything "Real Housewives!" I am a Bravo girl. It’s my reality TV fix.

I also love Disney and Pixar. I love visiting theme parks and watching anything Disney-related.

I am a Beyonce fan.

I also enjoy reading and hiking in my spare time.

Go Dodgers! Go Saints ( WHO DAT)!

