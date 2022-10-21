Fire closes popular coffee shop in East Price Hill, ends ice cream shop's season early

CINCINNATI — Caffeine cravers won’t be able to stop by BLOC Coffee Company Friday after a fire damaged the business.

Crews were called to the coffee shop on Mt. Hope Avenue in the Incline District around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fire crews reported that everyone was able to get out safely and the fire was largely contained to the back patio area. The fire department said they had things under control in about 10 minutes.

BLOC Coffee Company shared on Facebook that the inside is in good shape still, but there is a bit of smoke damage and cleaning that needs to be done.

BLOC Coffee Company refers to itself as more than just a coffee shop, but more of a social enterprise.

They provide job training and work experience for women in the Bloc Ministries Redeemed Home.

They also offer long-term intervention and transitional living for women who have experienced trafficking, prostitution and substance abuse.

While they’re serving up coffee, they said they also like there to be a side of community and change.

The Bold Face Dairy Bar shares a spot in the same building, and they shared on social media that they’ll be cutting their season about a week short because of the fire.

